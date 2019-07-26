Clear
Water Cycle Game at Olmsted County Free Fair

The Rochester Public Works Department is teaching people about the water cycle with a game at the Olmsted County Free Fair.

here at the olmsted county fair there are dozens of fun games to play. there are also some that are educational. the public works department is teaching young children about the water cycle through fun games. ocff káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us here at the fair where fun and science that's right... we've all learned about the water cycle in elementary school. but not like this... the rochester public works department is teaching people about how water travels through our environment. vo:rain drops scattered around the conservation building at the fair for oliver michie (mickey) to find. nat:really fun vo:he's learning how water moves through the earth. he's traveling through the fair to see where the water goes. he's able to see how a rain drop travels from the land to underground. an eye opening experience for michie. sot: i thought that there was just mist and it would just turn into mist we've had a lot of heavy rain in the last few weeks. people were also able to learn about rain gardens which is one way cities help prevent flooding. i'll tell you more about that coming up at five. reporting live jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thanksá jeremiah looking forward to that. a lot of rain has hit us... thankfully we're all in the learn for a dry day today. (adálib
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
