Speech to Text for Ride Safety At The Olmsted County Free Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our reporters are at the fair today too á sports director kaleb gillock is here á and kimt stormteam three chief meteorologist chris nelson./// for kids á and even many adults á a fair favorite is the rides. for me it might be a tie between the scrambler and the tiltáaá whirl. my favorite is... but of course á there are always risks involved. i'm finding out what's done to make sure everyone has fun á and stays safe.xxx (nats) for many families á a day at the fair is a long standing tradition. "we have been coming to the fair for many years and now we're happy to bring our grandkids here to share it so we're just out to ride a few rides and eat some bad food. oh the food's delicious." "and when you come out here to ride the rides, you not only want to have fun, you also want to be safe. and here safety is a top priority." "so every week, basically each ride out here gets touched and visually checked twice a week because it gets set up and tore down once a week. so when it gets set up, the inspection sheet will be filled out and every day before opening. so the ride supervisor will fill out the inspection sheet and if something was wrong it will come to me the ride supervisor and then i will go out and fix whatever needs to be fixed." peace of mind for this family. "this is a safe place. yeah, we're not too concerned about safety." and whether you're hear for the thrills (nats) or you prefer something a little more low key... (nats) out here á there's something for everyone. 'there are a lot of rides that are geared to the children's ages. even marianns able to get on the rides with her sister and for the adults. so it's a nice variety."/// the fair director also assures me there are daily inspections á and you can come out here, have fun á and you'll be safe.///