4H HORSES AT OLMSTED COUNTY FAIR

4H KIDS BOND WITH THEIR HORSES

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 2:33 PM
Posted By: George Mallet

fairs are a chance for all of us to get back to our agricultural roots. and for the kids participating in 4áh it is a chance to show everyone what they've been working on. for the 4áh equestriansááá the fair is a chance to show off their horses and their horsemanship while continuing to bond with their animals. xxx make no mistake about itáááá young meredith schulz can ride. witness a recent episode when her horse popped a wheelie and gave onlookers heart failureááá á but when we caught up with meredith here at the olmsted county fair she was teamed up with a calmer, 19 year old steed named snickers. snickers gets nothing but praise from this young horsewoman. meredith if i ask for her to do something when i'm riding her she'll do it. she's just a good horse. katie schulz is meredith's mom. katie schulz for her riding is kind of a release for her and its just kind of therapeutic for her to ride i notice a difference in her behavior if she hasn't ridden in a while. it was winston churchill who once said there is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a maná áá and clearly the steeds have the same impact on these young women. kurt reed's daughter grace is in synch with her mount, sida. kurt reed oh i think it gives her a lot of confidence in life. taking care of a horse. riding an animal of that size. just a good confidence builder. george: horses of a bygone era were merely beasts of burden, but these 4h horses are much more than that. they're friends, confidants and secret keepers. grace tells sida everything. grace reed/ sida: because they can't tell anyone. it's just them. they can't tell any animal, any person, so your secrets are safe with them. hannah heins horse, gumball, sure keeps secretsáá á even if hannah is willing to spill the beans. hannah heins/ gumball i was getting on her
