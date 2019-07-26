Clear

Live at the Miracle of Birth Center

Live coverage of the Olmsted County Fair.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:57 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Live at the Miracle of Birth Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

remain low for the news three's raquel hellman. raquel... what's happening today?!/// it's always a great time out here at the fair... and i wanted to look more into what's done behind the scenes before the crowds get here to make all this possible. these carnival rides are expected to draw thousands this weekend so i've spent some time talking to workers with the company (gold star amusement(. it's the team that sets these attractions up. but rest assured... i'm told safety is the top priority.... and there's lots that happens here to make sure that's the case. coming up on kimt news three first at four... not only will we be broadcasting live from here... but i'll be sharing with you what i learned about the safety inspections that go into these rides and what some of you had to say about enjoying the rides this year. alsoá we're giving away tickets to the fair. i'll let arielle explain how you can claim them! reporting live from the ocff, raquel hellman kimt news 3.
