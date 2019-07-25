Speech to Text for Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

it's the very organ that keeps you alive... but more than once, it has failed rob staves. in fact á it nearly led to his demise... now á he continues to recover following a heart transplant. katie sat down with rob and joins us now with a look at this man's miraculous recovery. george á this story is about so much more than just rob's recovery á it's about the gift of life. at the age of 8 rob lost his older brother to a drunk driver. proof that life can change in an instant... sometimes for (worse. but this is a story of survival á a story of change, for the (better. < "in march of last year i died for 2 minutes and 12 seconds" rob staves has now defied death á twice. "i'm not dizzy anymore, i'm not short of breath. i feel good i'm working out in the gym at cardiac rehab. now it feels like a second chance." in may he received a heart transplant á but it wasn't without a clouded conscience. "you think, yeah, i'm sitting here waiting for someone to die so i can get a heart and that is pretty heavy on a person's mind their psyche a little bit. i mean somebody has to pass before i can go forward." while waiting for a new ticker á this was rob's motivation to keep going. "i have 3 little girls. i have a 14, 10 and 6 year old. i definitely wanted to be around to watch them grow up and now i can." as rob regains strength at the gift of life transplant house... he remarks on how fickle life á (like these flowers in the summer heat... can be. "when you're done, you're done. you can't take it with you. why not help somebody?" nationally á 114,000 people are waiting for the gift of life á according to donate life america. doctor alfredo clavell oversees mayo's heart transplant program á and says he can't stress the importance of being a donor enough. "there is only so many limited numbers of hearts available every year for transplant and there is 5átimes more patients waiting who need them." for those lucky enough to receive a new heart... no doubt it's a blessing, but it does come with an expiration date. "the average survival of patients with heart transplants is 11áyears." aside from any expiration date rob is focused on the future and spending time with his children and living in paradise. "it might sound kind of silly but i'm thinking about my 3á year goal and i think i want to move to st. rob is hopeful he'll be given the all clear to head home to wisconsin á in august. if any of you walk away with 2 nuggets from this story... it's that organ donors (are in need... and with a positive outlook on life á á anything is possible. george á thanks, katie. rob's diagnosis á cardiac sacrodosis á is a fairly rare disorder á á the autoáimmune disorder causes people to progressively lose heart