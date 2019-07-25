Speech to Text for Art, culture and race.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

race and immigration have been big topics of conversation during this presidential administration. .. particularly the question of what it means to be an american. today á at the rochester art center á a gifted mexicaná american artist showcased his mixed media pieces focused on cultural identity in the united states. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with some reaction. isabella? /// katie and george... for centuries... art has been used as a tool to address oppression anyone in society could face. today á one local artist is using art as a way to bridge one culture to another. xxx these mixedá media renderings are more than just pages of art. for bobby marines á they represent the experiences of his family and friends as mexicaná americans. this piece is called "cuz." it depicts his cousin and the man's young son. "well, my cousin ran into some trouble years ago, and he got caught with some automatic weapons. he ended up on paper looking like a criminal, like a really, bad, dangerous person. so on paper, he's someone you should stay away from." but marines views his cousin with sympathy and affection. "i know him as the little boy who raised all of his siblings pretty much on his own by any means he could find and i know him as a person with a good heart." through his art, marines wants to spark questions. "is that the true them or is there a truer version of them?" a second piece he showed me is called "happy birthday." "that was at my cousin's birthday party. she ended up being left when she was young." the message marines shows with this piece? the scars of abandonment. "just a child being beaten down by life already. they are hanging in there but they've been beaten down so much." though there is a measure of darkness in his work, marines is an artist filled with optimism. "there's still people out here towards change, there's the exhibit will be shown at the rochester art center until september. live in rochester... ib.... kimt news 3. /// funding for the series was provided by the science museum of minnesota. /// ocff well the olmsted county free fair