Clear

Nitrates in your water?

You can get it tested for free!

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Nitrates in your water?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a problem many community members in our area face... high levels of nitrates in their well water. the chemical can cause major health problems... especially for children. particularly when it comes to their oxygen flow... that's known as blue baby syndrome. today at the olmsted county free fair á public health set up a booth to test water for free. lauri clements spent the day collecting water samples from people in the area and she says everyone should know if their water is dangerous á so they can find the source and fix it.xxx the interesting thing is that nitrates comes from the surface so if nitrates are in your ground water it's very likely there a correlation that's very likely that you have pesticides in your water. the next chance you can test you're water for free is august first at the rochester farmers market. all you have to do is bring a sample./// a check marked box on a drivers
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers move in this evening, more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

Image

Art, culture and race.

Image

Nitrates in your water?

Image

Can you go to the fair with $50 or less?

Image

FIGHT AT FAIR

Image

Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Image

Big Names At The Fair

Image

North Iowa Mass Murderer And Drug Kingpin To Be Executed In 2020

Image

Family Safety Plans at the Fair

Community Events