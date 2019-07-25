Speech to Text for Nitrates in your water?

it's a problem many community members in our area face... high levels of nitrates in their well water. the chemical can cause major health problems... especially for children. particularly when it comes to their oxygen flow... that's known as blue baby syndrome. today at the olmsted county free fair á public health set up a booth to test water for free. lauri clements spent the day collecting water samples from people in the area and she says everyone should know if their water is dangerous á so they can find the source and fix it.xxx the interesting thing is that nitrates comes from the surface so if nitrates are in your ground water it's very likely there a correlation that's very likely that you have pesticides in your water. the next chance you can test you're water for free is august first at the rochester farmers market. all you have to do is bring a sample.