Can you go to the fair with $50 or less?

minnesota. /// ocff well the olmsted county free fair says it right in the name... it's free. but that doesn't include rides á food á or games. that's why kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan set out today with a challenge... she joins us live to tell us all about it á brooke? george, we missed you today! katie lange, chris nelson, and kaleb gillcok all joined me in my 50 dollar challenge today... take a look. i'm here at the olmsted county free fair and i'm gonna see what i can do with fifty dollars. but before i even stepped foot in here i spent five on parking. lets get something to eat hi can i get cheese curds and lemonade? yes á six dollars. six? thank you. we're doing to 39 dollars. look who i found katie what's your favorite part of the day? cheese curds? kaleb? cheese curds. chris? chili fries. we're all finished eating á lets go see some animals. we're at the a through z animal adventures and this doesn't cost a thing. lets see some animals. hi how much is one cotton candy? like a bag of it? four. okay á i'll take one bag. after the cotton candy á we have 35 dollars left. lets ride some rides. hi can i have a wrist band please. 25. 3 á 2á do you have any last words? so all of the games cost tickets. 5 tickets were five bucks. wooo. and at the end of the merry go round á i still have 4 dollars left./// if i wanted to cut costs... i could have not got this wrist band and only gotten a few tickets! live in rochester á brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke á and today á we gave away some tickets out at the fairgrounds...