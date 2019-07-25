Speech to Text for FIGHT AT FAIR

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the olmsted county fair is a once year event that brings the community together to enjoy rides and delicious food. ... but the fun times took a turn for the worse the last two days as two seperate fights broke out tuesday and wednesday evening. nowápolice are stepping up patrols. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox has the details á jeremiah? xxx that's right... rochester police will be partoling the outside area. and here inside the fair... you will see a lot more deputies walking around and making their presence know. xxx vo:hundreds of people are at the olmsted county fair to enjoy the games, music and of course food. sot: i've been coming to this fair every year that i can remember since i was little. vo:it took a turn for the worst the last two days. deputies arrested and charged a young woman with fifthá degree assault and disorderly conduct for a fight inside the fair... cater kmett heard it all. sot: it suppose to be fun. vo:wednesday night... right across the street from the fair... a brawl broke out. rochester police say when they arrived around (50 kids took off from the walgreens parking lot. that incident left a 12áyeará old boy injured. sot: there have been no arrest made yet. vo:following the incidents rá pád and the sheriff's office are increasing patrols in and around the fair. sot: we brought in extra deputies to help assist and make the fair as safe as we could be. vo:you'll see a lot of men and women in uniform watching everyone and everything.. sot: we want everyone to know that the fair is very much still a safe place to be that we're here anyway to speak to the community and help the community in anyway. vo:kmett wants to make good memories at the fair. sot: not of bad stuff we don't want people to remember the bad stuff we don't want people to they're still investigating both incidents. i spoke to staff here at the fair who say in part quote... "the safety and security is always our primary goal for all fair goers... this is an isolated incident and the fair is as a whole a safe and fun environment for all." endquote fair staff say they shut rides down until the situation was handled and they're working with local law enforcement to ensure incidents like that one don't happen again. live from the olmsted county fair á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. staff here says (you can help too... if you see something suspicious say