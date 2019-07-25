Clear
Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Autocross is taking place on Saturday at the Olmsted County Free Fair.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 7:27 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 7:27 PM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

Speech to Text for Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend at the olmsted county free fair with lots of action happening at the grandstand. we're going to send it over to kimt news three's sports director kaleb gillock. kaleb?/// ocff hey amy and raquel á it is and we're going to talk about autocross which takes place on saturday. i'm joined by steve á the promoter á and for those that don't know á what is autocross? is this your average á daily car that no one wants to drive anymore á or are there mods to it? (continue talking) thank you both á amy and raquel á back to you. thanks kaleb. the event kicks off on saturday at seven and costs 15á dollars admission./// still ahead
