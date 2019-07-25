Speech to Text for Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

helicopter rides are back at the olmsted county free fair! kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to give a bird's eye view of the med city. annalise? ocff amy á katie á until sunset á lake superior helicopters is taking people up into the sky. and i had the opportunity to test it out for myself. take a look.xxx nat: paul kromschroede r is one of the pilots operating this weeek. passengers can't just hop in though... not without a safety briefing and signing a liability waver before going up up and away. he stays in communication with the rochester international airport and mayo one while up in the air. and if sky traffic is busy á he waits his turn and stays out of mayo one's way. lake superior helicopters toured the olmsted county fairgrounds beforehand to know where everything is when they take to the sky. "horses and helicopters, just noise don't mix well, so just being cognizant of where the horse barns are at as well as this grandstand behind us. they play music there usually starting at about 5 pm. so naturally i'm not going to fly over populated areas so when the grandstand is full of people, i do not fly over that." amy á raquel á it's a bit breezy today and lake superior helicopters tells me that makes for great flying conditions. because wind helps give the helicopter more lift and efficiency. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thanks annalise. the helicopter will be there through sunday. it doesn't fly after sunset. (adálib chat) (adálib chat) still ahead on kimt