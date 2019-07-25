Speech to Text for Big Names At The Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

purchase she noticed issues with the vehicleand had to spend money towards fixing the problem. arrangements were made to meet up at this home depot parking lot to disccuss the matter "at some point when thee victim orginially got into the car tht mr. mann was offering her a position with his business. in order to take care of late payments. it was at that point that his pants weree unzipped and he was requesting oral sex to work off late payments. look live: but what you didnt see when the cameras weren't rolling was letrespassie is august fifteenth. /// now our olmsted county free fair coverage continues. amy and raquel á it sounds like there's been quite a few big shows already this week?/// one of the big attractions here at the olmsted county free fair is the live entertainment. and there are some familiar names taking the stage at the grandstand last year. tonight á hip hop star nelly will be performing. and last night á country star lee brice put on a show. so is having these very famous faces at the fair a sign of the growing city? i'm finding out. (nats) long lines to get in á excited fans eager for the show. "lee brice concert. we're big country music fans, girls night, having a couple drinks, beautiful weather. " the grandstand á already packed á as the opening act takes the stage. (nats) "i was just super pumped. we don't get very many concerts in rochester so when we get them i like to take advantage" fair organizers tell me the star power we're seeing at the fair not only signifies the growth of the city á "i think it signifies the growth and reá emergence of this fair. a lot of people think county fair and they think of some more simplistic stuff but we are one of the biggest fairs out there and in rochester we are the biggest and oldest event in town." from country (nats) á to hip hop (nats) á there's a variety of entertainment á something for everyone. (nats) so i asked these country gals if they'll be back to see nelly tonight. "laughing, no, up for debate."/// while (they may not be coming out tonight to see nelly á i know a ton of people will be. doors open in less than an hour á at five o'clock and there are still tickets available if you want to see nelly take the stage. (anchor ad lib banter)/// our live coverage of the olmsted county free fair