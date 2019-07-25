Speech to Text for North Iowa Mass Murderer And Drug Kingpin To Be Executed In 2020

news in north iowa today. an execution date is set for a former britt man convicted in the drugá related killings of five people. kimt news 3's amy fleming is covering this breaking news and tells us the latest on a case she's reported on over the last twenty years.xx on the scene just hours agoáthe uás justice department said five inmates will be executed starting in december. that includes dustin honken. the drug dealer shot and killed five people more than 25 years ago. he and his then girlfriend angela johnson killed two menáwho were set to be witnesses in a federal drug investigation. a woman dating one of those men at the time was also killed, along with her two daughters. their bodies weren't discovered until years later in a grave just outside mason city. because the witnesses disappearedá honken's alleged drug operation continued to grow. iowa doesn't have the death penaltyábut a federal jury recommended death after he was convicited of murdering the children. 10áyear kandace and 6á year old, along with their mother lori and her boyfriend greg nicholson were found in 2000. soon after, iowa doesn't have the death penalty. but dustin honken is eligible because of his federal court conviction. we talked with mason city attorney joel yunek for a perspective on today's breaking news. while he didn't work on this particular case he does offer insight. five years ago, then president barack obama directed the uá s justice department to conduct a review of captial punishment. there were concerns surrounding lethal injection drugs. the review is now complete.xx "it's a truly bad person doing a calculated deed, not a spur of the moment, crime of passion, the heat of the moment, a mistake. i think there are a lot of cases where i would not think capital punishment would be appropriate, and there are a select few where i think it would be." honken is among five high profile death penalty cases that are moving forward. the executions will start in december and will be spaced about six weeks apart. among those being executedáthe boston marathon bomber and dylan roofe who was convicted of killing nine people at a bible study in south carolina.///