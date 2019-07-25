Speech to Text for Family Safety Plans at the Fair

at a crowded á busy place like a fair? kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us ways your family can be prepared. annalise? "has someone taken them? are they lost and running around looking for me scared?" that's what aimee johnsons says she'd be thinking if she couldn't find her kids at the fair. she says she's talked to her sons about keeping close to her. "just making sure that they know they need to stay close to me and not to wander around. as long as they can see me and i can see them" one thing the olmsted county sheriff's office is trying to get more parents to do is taking a picture of their children right before they leave to go to a busy event such as the fair." if they do happen to get lost, we scramble that out on our radios and every officer is going to do everything they can to start looking, the fairboard monitors it so all the fair board people are going to be paying attention to that with that description of that child but man having a picture that they can text to us and we can text out to them is fantastic." the fair board recommends making the fair office your family's meeting spot if if a lost child is found á they will be kept safe at the fair office until parents are found. the fair board avoids paging people over the whole fairgrounds unless its an immediate emergency. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. sheriff torgerson also wants to warn people to protect themselves against theft in a crowded area. he says women should try to wear their purses across their bodies and keep them close