Speech to Text for Favorite Fair Memories

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

anchor prompt: what is your favorite fair memory. it's been a tradition in olmsted county since 1860: the olmsted county free fair. it's vital to the agricultural community and is also considered the largest annual event in olmsted county á which means it has quite the history and is a gold mine for memories for some of your favorite faces here in the med city. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live and as someone who just moved to rochester... what are your thoughts on the fair? katie and george... going to the fair is always one of my favorite things to do since i was a kid... even for this transplant from tennessee and after talking to some familiar faces here in rochester... one thing we can all share as a community are our favorite memories of this beloved tradition. <nats > councilmember shaun palmer has been living in rochester most of his life. when he went to the fair with a friend 20 years ago... he had one funny story to tell about the farm animals you might see at the fair. "we went and visited this pig. and the next year, we'd go back, she said i want to see the o'brien pig, and i'm like, well it's bacon. she thought they just kind of frolicked around and no, they get sold!" (laughs) the olmsted county free fair is also special to former mayor ardell brede because it reminds him of times with his deceased wife... judy. "the horticulture area, the new products of the new businesses, that, she would do." and almost 160 years after the first fair in olmsted county... historian jane bisel says some things have changed. dr. graham, one of the mayo founders, donated the land used by the fairgrounds. "back in early days, let's say dr. graham's days, maybe in the thirties and forties, there were things we haven't see in a long time. there were weddings, baby contests." while others stay the same. "we still have the competitive animal judging, looking at dairy cattle and beef cattle and chicken and goats." ah... the fair... a prime example jane bisel also says there was a grandstand that seated thousands of people to watch festive weddings here. so lots of things have changed... but one thing that stays the same... the happy camraderie here. thank you isabella. one thing i would have loved to see are the horse racing events dr. mayo and dr. graham participated in since they used to raise thoroughbrea ds!