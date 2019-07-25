Speech to Text for Dustin Honken to be executed in January of 2020

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning a north iowa man who shot and killed five people including two kdis in the 90s will be executed. thanks for tuning into kimt news 3's midday i'm arielle harrison. breaking take a look at your screen. pictured here is that man dustin honken. he's been locked up now for a very long time. on the scene kimt news 3's amy fleming is following this major development in this case for us. amy what do we know?xxx dustin honken, a britt drug dealer who shot and killed five people, including two children in the 1990s, will be executed in january. attorney general william barr directed the federal government thursday to resume capital punishment after nearly two decades and has directed the bureau of prisons to schedule the execution of five inmates after adopting an updated execution protocol. barr has directed the head of the bureau of prisons to execute "five deathárow inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in our society á children and the elderly," according to a statement from the department of justice. at barr's direction, the bureau of prisons has adopted the federal execution protocol addendum which "replaces the threeádrug procedure previously used in federal executions with a single drugá pentobarbital," the justice department announced. we're