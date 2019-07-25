Speech to Text for Kasson City Council moving forward with sewage repairs

kasson city council is moving forward with repairs after historic flooding caused sewage to backáup in hundreds of homes. you're looking at video from earlier this month. the city says it will keep pumping the sewer out and hopes to start looking at homes to get the sump pumps off city hooká ups. that way it can relieve the sewer system a bit. one homeowner says he is glad these steps are being taken. "it affects 220 residents, they said tonight, there's 220 houses they reported were affected, it affects everybody to a different tune whether it's a couple inches or the worst i heard was 6á7 feet, i only went 17 inches, but i was very active and had pumps and pumped it out." the goal is to get the problem resolved with the sewer system in the next 3 to 5 years. kasson city council says it will take hundreds of thousands of dollars