Speech to Text for Tracking Returning Rain Chances

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this thursday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... high pressure has retreated to the east, bringing sunny skies and seasonal temps to our friends in new england... but what have we been left with? increasingly cloudy skies, rising temps, returning humidity, and rain chances for the rest of the week. with increasing moisture and an incoming front from the northwest (set to pass over us fridayá saturday), rain chances return as early as this thursday afternoon. chances for rain are low but will last into friday morning. a marginal threat of severe weather has been thrown out by the storm prediction center for friday with the main risks being hail and gusty winds á this threat is mainly for those north of iá90, but rain could develop across the entire area. highs remain in the mid and upper 80s over the weekend with the best chance of storms on sunday. today: increasing clouds/breezy highs: near 80 winds: ssw 5á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d rain lows: middle 60s winds: s 5á10 mph thanks sara.