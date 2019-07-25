Clear

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 7:01 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking Returning Rain Chances

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this thursday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... high pressure has retreated to the east, bringing sunny skies and seasonal temps to our friends in new england... but what have we been left with? increasingly cloudy skies, rising temps, returning humidity, and rain chances for the rest of the week. with increasing moisture and an incoming front from the northwest (set to pass over us fridayá saturday), rain chances return as early as this thursday afternoon. chances for rain are low but will last into friday morning. a marginal threat of severe weather has been thrown out by the storm prediction center for friday with the main risks being hail and gusty winds á this threat is mainly for those north of iá90, but rain could develop across the entire area. highs remain in the mid and upper 80s over the weekend with the best chance of storms on sunday. today: increasing clouds/breezy highs: near 80 winds: ssw 5á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d rain lows: middle 60s winds: s 5á10 mph thanks sara. ocff
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking isolated showers tonight, severe weather chances Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson City Council moving forward with sewage repairs

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates breaks ground on basketball court

Image

Tracking Returning Rain Chances

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Clouds increasing and rain chances return

Image

SAW: Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City

Image

Chamber of Commerce golf

Image

Charles City softball falls in semifinals

Image

Nelson's PM weather forecast 7/24

Image

Rising cost of childcare in Minnesota

Image

RideAbility at the fair

Community Events