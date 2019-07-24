Speech to Text for SAW: Lisabeth Fiser of Charles City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rally.xxx saw finally there... fifth, sixth, seventh inning you could see us settle down a little bit and uh the scores started coming. with the comets trailing three to two heading into the bottom of the seventh inning á they needed to maintain composure á but step up big. the first one to do so was lisabeth fiser. natural sound she sparked the rally á would score the tying run á as the comets were walked off with the win in the quarterfinals. she says there's something special about this squad. this season has been nothing like any of my other season it our team is really really close this year and i feel like we all just have a bond that is unbreakable and it's showing on the field. while the comets have unfinished business in this year's state tournament á she says that next year we will see charles city 2.0. next year is going to be even better um we're gonna have the most of our team is coming back so we're going to be even stronger next year. in fort dodge á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports. if you'd like to nominate a local studentá athlete of the week á log on to kimt dot com and fill out the