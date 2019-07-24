Speech to Text for Chamber of Commerce golf

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

studio three. studio 3 the charles city comets got a taste of just how good the competition wasmin yesterdays quarterfinal. but entering todays semis as a three seed against the two seed... they knew they had their work cut out for them. as coach bohlen and the cometys take on north scott. we were scoreless through the first five innings á rachel chambers makes the snag á what a catch. and smantha heyer's pitching was on point per usual á sells the pitch here and we'll change sides. then ashlyn hoeft gets the comets going á say goodbye to that softball á and the comets have life á striking first á with that twoá run homer bottom of seven á the lncers won't have it á this ball falls in center field and we're going extra innings. bottom of the ninth á sam lee with a ground ball perfectly down the line to score the winning run. and the cometts fall to the lancers á three to two á in nine innings. the championship game thats been our goal all season and for most of my life its just the way it is we played hard for nine innings and it just didn't go in our favor it was an amazing season and an amazing game it just a big upset i guess i'm so proud of this team they fought they put themselves in a position and we can still finish strong we can still fight for that third place position. and the charles city baseball team was also in action tonight á hoping to reach the state finals but come up short to cedar rapidsáxavier 17 to two in the substate finals. the comets finished the season with an 18á16 record. the rochester area chamber of commerce golf outing was held at willow creek today. the theme was christmas in july and káiámát was a sponsor of the 13th hole á and golfers of all skill levels came out to participate á with the money raised going toward good causes including the salvation army. dylan smallwood does not claim to be an expert golfer but says he's happy supporting a good cause. we really enjoy it that there's different ways that businesses can support their communities and being able to come together like this is one of those