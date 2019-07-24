Nelson's PM weather forecast 7/24

Clear

olmsted county free fair tomorrow and friday á at four á five á and six. yeah chris á please tell us we're looking at some nice weather./// we have to like the way the week has kicked off with dry conditions, sunshine, and seasonable temperatures. this trend continues the rest of wednesday and tonight with high pressure moving overhead. expect this to move east and a southwest develops, increasing the temperatures the rest of the week along with the humidity. as the high moves out, a cold front approaches the region by friday. we'll get preá frontal warming ahead of the front as highs soar into the mid and upper 80s on friday. with the influx of moisture, storms that develop on friday, although mainly north, could turn strong. a marginal threat of severe has been thrown out by the storm prediction center with the main risks being hail and gusty winds. highs remain in the mid and upper 80s over the weekend with the best chance of storms on sunday. tonight: mostly clear lows: low 60s winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: sunny with increasing clouds; breezy highs: low 80s winds: sw 8á18 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, slight whether it's football, soccer or cross country á in a few months... high school and college bleachers will be filled with spectators cheering for their favorite team once again. but those sports
