Rising cost of childcare in Minnesota

the average cost of infant care in minnesota is over 16á (thousand dollars per year á according to the economic policy institute. that's over 13á hundred dollars each month. these new numbers place the land of ten thousand lakes as the fourth most expensive state for infant care. now á kimt news 3's isabella basco is looking into how this problem impacts families in the med city. having children is a blessing but it's also no easy feat. some families in minnesota are having trouble finding affordable childcare options. <nats > michael haskin and his wife á amanda á are raising 14á montháold scarlett á amanda chose to be a stayáatá home mother because childcare is crazy expensive. "we just kind of crunched the numbers and everything. she... we would almost have to pick up a third job between the two of us just in order to justify her not staying home with the kid." karen fryer is a grandmother and says the price of raising kids has gone up dramatically since her days raising kids in the 70's and 80's.. "back then, i think we paid maybe 50 dollars a week which was very at that time in the seventies was expensive. nowadays, it's a lot more than that." haskin says childcare prices shocked him. "it was enough to make me question maybe i should get into daycare, right?" this father says affordable childcare should be a top priority for every minnesota legislator. "a big thing is it would lower a lot of stress. there are plenty of things in a day to day life that parents get stressed over thank you isabella. the average cost of infant care in iowa is around 10á thousand a year./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues