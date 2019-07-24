Speech to Text for RideAbility at the fair

kimt news 3's olmsted county free fair team coverage continues... and tonight á there's no horsing around when it comes to the bond between humans and equine. and one area nonáprofit organization is using the benefits of that bond to help those with special needs. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is live at the fairgrounds with the scoop./// katie á george... it's pretty common to see live stock at the fair... horses á goats... even some kangaroos this year. but not all of the animals come to the fair to be shown. take a look.xxx "she's a winner! woo!" one pine island organization focuses on children and adults with special needs to show them that everyone is ableáwith the help of some four legged thousand pound friends. "wooooahhhhh h" this is megan, and her favorite horse, hannah. "she's a big girl. she's a big girl, yes." at rideability, these horses are specially trained to be therapy animals they enhance physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental health. "i love it she's so happy she's so content up there it's like she was meant to be with the horse." and of course, they excel at that critical intangible, friendship. "for the longest time we didn't hear anything other than, i ride hannah! she loves hannah." these gentle giants are prepping to head to the fair for the next few days where they'll continue to provide therapy and love to anyone willing to accept it. especially, megan. "1,2,3, woah!" trotting through pine island brooke thank you brooke. kimt news 3's deedee stiepan will be hanging out with the rideability crew tomorrow morning á on kimt news 3's daybreak. and katie á i'm thinking about hopping on one myself to coá anchor the show with you á what do you think?