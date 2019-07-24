Speech to Text for Hit and run arrest

update-stnger-2 thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at five. i'm katie lange. first tonight...this woman - tory ward - is behind bars for attempted murder after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with her car after he broke up with her. austin police say she hit him on friday...and surveillance video at a nearby liquor store captured the moment he staggered in - injured and bleeding. kimt news three maleeha kamal spoke with a clerk who works there and has more. xxx hit and run update-mpkgll-1 hit and run update-mpkgll-4 cg; hit and run/ austin mn look live. its a story that evereyone here in austin is talking about. a man was hit by a car his alleged girl friend was driving and then made his way to this liquor store where he ot help. residents ay the quick thinking of the store clerk might have save this mans life. i spoke to one of the clerks and looked at surveillance video to get to the bottom of things. lowerthird2line:hit and run austin, mn nats video of survillence video "there he comes oh my god." this survillence video shows the victim gasping for air and looking for aid. this is the first time store clerk lois christensen has seen the video. she says even though she didn't witness the event first hand it still gives her goosepumps. hit and run update-mpkgll-3 "i think its horrible that a person would be that off a little whatever that she feels that she has to take a car and hit her ex- boyfriend with it i really feel horrible about it." hit and run update-mpkgll-5 look like: tori ward appeared in court today where she was read her charges and given her rights to an attorney. her next court appearance is scheduled for august 5. reporting in austin maleeha kamal tori ward is facing charges for attempted murder and assault dangerous weapon. / first look wx with anchor-toss-2 another day