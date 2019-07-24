Clear

Sen. Tina Smith Energy Bill

How will the bill affect our wallets?

they can charge us less on our bills. in additionáit would create jobs. "it creates jobs for all of the people that we need to retrofit for better energy efficient schools, and office buildings, and peoples homes." senator smith is also working on a bill that would help protect pensions of retirees, and one that would make tribal governments eligible to serve as a planning body themselves and give grants within their areas. senator smith is busy this week! she'll be introducing all of these bills today and tomorrow.
