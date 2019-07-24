Clear

Mower County Relay for Life

Cancer fundraiser starts Friday.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for Mower County Relay for Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for life mower county (14 sec) "it is a journey and when you are first diagnosised with cancer its one of those things that you are not prepared for and you just dive in and you except the reality that you can beat this. you can fight." reese fought hard and a year later she kicked the cancer's butt. she and others hope you will come out and say hi. the event takes place this friday from 4:30pmá midnight in downtown austin at main
Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Tina Smith Energy Bill

Image

Mower County Relay for Life

Image

Hotel projects in Mason City and Clear Lake

Image

Crosswalk Murals

Image

Sports Injury Treatment Training

Image

Reconstruction Project in Rochester

Image

Zumbro Ridge Estates Gets New Basketball Court

Image

Hit and Run Update

Image

Real Hope for the Hungry

Image

Baby calf born at Miracle of Birth Center at Olmsted County Free Fair

Community Events