Hotel projects in Mason City and Clear Lake

continuing coverage tonight we're continuing our coverage of two major north iowa development projects last night on kimt news 3 at 10 á we told you mason city is moving forward with gatehouse capital to develop a hotel á convention center á and skywalk in the southbridge mall parking lot. now we're learning more about a hotel á conference center á and restaurant proposed to be built in clear lake. will these two projects end up competing against each other? kimt news 3's annalise johnson reports. on the scene i'm here at the proposed site for the hotel and convention center to be built in mason city and according to my phone's gps á it would take me just about 16 minutes to drive to the site where a hotel and convention center will be built in clear lake. "it's calm, it's relaxed, and yet it's exciting." tom langlas has been splitting his time between his clear lake and waterloo homes á but is soon making clear lake his permanent residence. he thinks the hotel á conference center á and restaurant proposed to be built on the former andrews prestressed concrete site could be a good asset... and is glad it's (not going up near downtown. "i love the hallmark idea of the downtown as it is. if it's going to be out by the interstate, that's ok. it will bring people to town, it will help the economy." "we haven't had any new hotel motel development in clear lake in this century" clear lake city council member bennett smith thinks this kind of project is just what clear lake needs... and doesn't think the up and coming hotel project in mason city will compete with it. "i do not believe that their project in mason city will compete with ours. and the reason for that again is because ours is in such a strategic location on the freeway. it's a premiere site for north iowa." langlas thinks competition between the neighboring cities' developments is inevitable. "i think they couldn't help but compete." it was brought up last night at the mason city city council meeting that the clear lake project may have a water park and sports facility. i confirmed today through the city council and city administrator that under the current proposal á the clear lake project will not include an indoor or outdoor water park or sports facility. in mason city annalise johnson kimt news 3. before clear lake's august 5th city council meeting á a letter of intent will be formalized... outlining the basic agreement between the developer and the city. clear lake is still keeping a tight lip about who their developer is... but council person smith says it may (possibly be revealed at the august meeting.