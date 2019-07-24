Speech to Text for Crosswalk Murals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will soon see more geometric paintings on mason city streets...and they'll do more than beautify the area. the goal is to increase pedestrian safety and accessibility. sidewalk murals-vo-1 lowerthird2line:frank lloyd wright crosswalk murals mason city, ia robin anderson is president and ceo of the mason city chamber of commerce. with the chamber and city - she is working to add more of these frank lloyd wright inspired crosswalk murals. this one on south pennnsylvania avenue is complete. just down the street in front of music man square - a mid block crosswalk will be painted and an americans with disabilities act ramp and flashing crosswalk lights will be installed. xxx sidewalk murals-sot-1 lowerthird2line:robin anderson president & ceo, mason city chamber of commerce with the river city renaissance project, as we have a hotel just on the other side of music man square, there will probably be increased pedestrian traffic painting of a prairie school inspired mural on the commerce building will begin on monday. crosswalks may also eventually be painted on the sculpture walk. /