Sports Injury Treatment Training

Rochester fire fighters are getting ready for football season

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Sports Injury Treatment Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season is around the corner...and athletes aren't the only ones training for the big game... so are rochester fire fighters. sports injuries-vo-1 lowerthird2line:sports training rochester, mn fire fighter ben davis and his crew are learning techniques on how to stabilize and help injured atheletes. they're practicing how to safely remove the helmet and football gear on this mannequin. davis says they need to be prepared for when the call comes. sports injuries-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ben davis firefighter, rfd we don't go to a lot of these calls often which is a good thing but when we go to the calls we want to know what we're doing so we can provide the best service possible. most high schools in our area have an atheletic trainer. r-f-d urges parents to listen to the trainer in the event of an injury.
