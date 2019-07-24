Speech to Text for Sports Injury Treatment Training

season is around the corner...and athletes aren't the only ones training for the big game... so are rochester fire fighters. sports injuries-vo-1 lowerthird2line:sports training rochester, mn fire fighter ben davis and his crew are learning techniques on how to stabilize and help injured atheletes. they're practicing how to safely remove the helmet and football gear on this mannequin. davis says they need to be prepared for when the call comes. sports injuries-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ben davis firefighter, rfd we don't go to a lot of these calls often which is a good thing but when we go to the calls we want to know what we're doing so we can provide the best service possible. most high schools in our area have an atheletic trainer. r-f-d urges parents to listen to the trainer in the event of an injury.