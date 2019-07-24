Speech to Text for Reconstruction Project in Rochester

project originally set to begin today - kicks off tomorrow. major construction-vobp-1 major construction-stngr-2 this map shows the affected areas of 6th avenue and 7th avenue northwest in red. as crews get ready to get cracking on the project - road closed signs are ready and waiting on the side of the street near sixth avenue and fourth street northwest. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live - jeremiah you spoke to some businesses and residents... who say they're frustrated. xxx major construction-lintro-2 katie - im here on 6th avenue north west - and you can see traffic is still flowing smoothly for now. this area was supposed to be completely closed off for the reconstruction project...beginni ng today... pans camera. but it's tomorrow when businesses will start being impacted. xxx live mpkg template-lpkg-1 major construction-lpkg-3 sot: what really has hurt us is the lack of communication from the city about this project. major construction-lpkg-4 vo:andy smith owns gray duck theater and coffeehouse in rochester. nat: coffee steam vo: he just opened up shop a few months ago. sot: people come and they like it and they come back you slowly gain an audience. vo: the city of rochester is giving 6th avenue to 7th avenue northwest a multi-million dollar facelift... a stretch of road - that could impact smith's business. sot: it's a complete road reconstruction project. vo: it will replace aging infastructure including the storm sewers, water mains and defective sidewalk panels. megan moeller is the communication coordinationer for rochester's public works department. major construction-lpkg-5 sot: it's time for the street to be rehabilitated and rebuilt. major construction-lpkg-6 vo:delays and lack of communication are causing major concerns for businesses. smith says he wasn't notified until it was too late. sot: which has not allowed us to prepare. if we had more time to prepare we could have sent out flyers or at least let people know this was happening. vo:the project is scheduled to wrap up in fall of 20-20.... but smith is concerned it will linger longer than expected. sot: no confidence in the organization of this project or that it will get done on time. it hasn't started on time so there's a lot of nerves on this street. major construction-ltag-2 tomorrow will be phase one of the project... closing down the road and impacting the bus stop. routes 11 and 26 will be detoured around the construction to 3rd and 4th avenue northwest. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the first phase of this project will wrap up this fall.