Zumbro Ridge Estates Gets New Basketball Court

estates...the only resident owned mobile home park in rochester. kimt news three got an exclusive look at the "golden- shovel groundbreaking " for zumbro ridge estate's basketball court. the mobile home park has been raising money to bring one to the kids of the property...and with a generous donation from area businesses...they only had to raise 9 thousand dollars of the 18 thousand dollar cost. allie lechner is a resdient at the park, and is spearhearding the project...she tells us just how much having this hoop and court will mean to her neighbors. some of these kids can't afford to go to sports because of the cost, but we're going to bring it to them, it's going to be there for them. i want our kids to get off the bus and hold their heads high and say wow, i live here, i'm proud of where i live. asphalt will get poured on the court tomorrow, and lechner tells us kids should be able to use it starting this weekend. this is just one of the projects to come to the property...we'll have the progress of those projects and what it means to the community coming up on kimt news three's daybreak, tomorrow morning.