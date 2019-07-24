Speech to Text for Hit and Run Update

new at four - we're seeing the moments that followed a violent hit and run crash that's left a man badly injured - and a woman charged with attempted murder. we do want to warn you - you may find this video disturbing. hit and run setup-vo-1 hit and run setup-vo-2 this surveillance video shows the victim stumbling into an liquor store - injured and bleeding - after being hit by a car. you can see - he falls to the ground -lying there as the clerk calls for help. / hit and run setup-grx-2 now this woman - twenty year old tori ward of dodge center - is facing charges of attempted murder. a warrant was issued for ward's arrest - and she was found and taken into custody last night - after police say they found her hiding at a friends house. / hit and run update-stinger-3 kimt news three's maleeha kamal is digging into this disturbing story - looking into court documents - and finding out exactly how this all unfolded. live she joins us now live in austin with the latest - maleeha?xxx hit and run update-liveintro-3 it's a story that is still developing.... but court documents are shedding light on the details surround the hit and run. here's what we know right now. the victim was hit by his alledged ex - girlfirend and managed to make his way to this liquor store for help...quick thinking that may have saved his life.xxx hit and run update-pkg-1 hit and run update-pkg-7 this is survillence video of the victim...whose name has not been released....stum bling into bells liquor store around noon friday. the manager quickly jumped into action calling 911 and then coming to the aid of the victim. ...three minutes later police arrived to a bloody scene. hit and run update-pkg-8 "in this particular case miss ward was a suspect in a hit and run with an injury. hit and run update-pkg-9 this is tori ward who the austin police chief is referring to. ...according to court documents the victim broke up with ward thursday evening. the next morning ward alledgedly started following the victim around the neighbor while he skateboarded. ...around noon the victim was struck alledgely by ward with her mazada at a 45 mile per hour rate. hit and run update-pkg-10 "anyhow the guy come staggering around the cornor into the liquor store. hit and run update-pkg-11 lois christensen works at bells liquor store...she wasn't there at the time but was shocked to hear what happened at her workplace. and "this was all covered in blood." this stain that now serves a reminder of what happened that friday afternoon. / hit and run update-ltag-3 ward appeared in court this morning to hear her charges and rights. she is being charged for attempted 1st degree murder...premed itated..attempte d 2nd degree murder with intent... 2nd degree assault dangerous weapon sustantial body harm. reporting live in austin maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. as for the victim - police tell us he has been released from the hospital. we'll have continuing coverage on this developing story on our newscasts throughout the evening. /