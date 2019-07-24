Clear

Baby calf born at Miracle of Birth Center at Olmsted County Free Fair

Ruben was born around 2:00AM on Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 12:52 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

grounds are buzzing with excitement and new life. olmsted co fair kimt news 3's raquel hellman joins us live from one of the mostápopular fair exhibits... raquel? arielle á i am here at the miracle of birth center which has been a very busy place. if you want an opportunity to witness a live birth today is your day they have one cow and two pigs due to go into labor very soon. but i want to introduce you to the newest arrival á a male calf! take a look á this little guy who is yet to be named came into the world around 2 aám. both mom and baby are doing great! our cameras were here earlier to capture the calf's first few steps! unfortunately this birth happened after hours á (but yesterday "yeah, there was a big crowd, everyone stayed around for a long time it was just really exciting, everyone wanted to see the new baby calf." you can come down to the miracle of birth center today to see the baby cow and all of the new arrivals which include ducklings á chicks á goats and hopefully soon some piglets. this is the only county fair in southeast minnesota that has a miracle of birth barn so it really is a unique opportunity. the barn will be open until 9 o'clock tonight. live from the olmsted we'll be bringing you live
