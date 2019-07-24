Clear
Tracking Another Near-Normal Summer Day

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 11:25 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:25 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this wednesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... i'm tracking more quiet weather for our wednesday with winds shifting in from the southwest. this will help warm temperatures just a tad above where we were on tuesday, but we'll remain near normal with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies, and lows near 60. we remain on track for a late week warm thanks to the southern winds. warmth and moisture will return giving us a few slight chances for showers and storms thursday night through friday and saturday into sunday. the exact timing, strength of the storm system, and if any of these storms will be strong still need to be determined, but will be watched closely. saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with
Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
