Speech to Text for Tracking Another Near-Normal Summer Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this wednesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... i'm tracking more quiet weather for our wednesday with winds shifting in from the southwest. this will help warm temperatures just a tad above where we were on tuesday, but we'll remain near normal with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies, and lows near 60. we remain on track for a late week warm thanks to the southern winds. warmth and moisture will return giving us a few slight chances for showers and storms thursday night through friday and saturday into sunday. the exact timing, strength of the storm system, and if any of these storms will be strong still need to be determined, but will be watched closely. saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with