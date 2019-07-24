Clear

Retired firefighter rebuilds after losing home to fire

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:59 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2019 6:59 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

it's a story we first told you about on daybreak on monday... a retired pine island firefighter completely losing his family home to a fire. kimt news three's annalisa pardo talked with them about the loss and joins us in studio with how they're moving forward. annalisa? tyler, arielle, as you can see... it's a devastating loss for the olson family... but they tell me perhaps the one silver lining in this... is all the support pine island is giving them. the path leading to the olson's home... now leads to this pile of rubble. there's the front door the living room, kitchen... bedrooms, gone, after a fire burned the house down on sunday, and started up (again on monday. tony and tracy olson were out of town when a neighbor saw smoke coming from the house and called 9á1á1. by the time the olsons got there... the inside was already pretty much gone. pine island and zumbrota fire departments battled the flames for hours... fighting hard for one of their own... tony, a retired member of pine island fire and rescue, serving over 20 years. i was always on the other side, this is real this is not fun. they were great, they helped us out a lot. losing their home is hard... but it's losing what's (inside the home that is the most difficult. we have 8 grandchildren so there were many, many many things they made for us... i had plates from my great grandmas... they're all gone. they were only able to salvage this american flag from tony's dad's funeral. while the olsons clean up, the community is already lending a helping hand. a goáfundáme page was instantly set up for them... with people continuing to donate clothes and send prayers... leaving the couple, speechless. again á the olson's tell me they're grateful no one was in the home at the time. they are still looking for their dog and a couple cats, hopefully they'll be found soon. if you do want to help out the olson's we have a link to the goáfundáme page for them with
