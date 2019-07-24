Clear

MNDOT is preparing for winter, now

even though we're in the middle of summer, mná dot district 6 is getting ready for winter! last week, we saw some record heat, but that doesn't even compare to the long drawn out winter many of us are still recovering from. this morning, kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us live with how our regional mná dot office is getting ready with only a few months until we can expect snow again. it's hard to believe i'm here at the mndot salt pile talking about winter driving but it will be here before we know it which is why crews here are gearing up now. a truck was just here yesterday delivering road salt. district 6's transportatio n operations supervisor robert langanki tells us mndot checks each load that comes in to make sure it meets their standards and doesn't contain too many contaminates. doing so helps make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. so how do they determine how much salt to order? langanki says he uses a baseá average for what they've had to use for the past five years... and for this region it's about 5á "sometimes we stock pile a little more just incase because we're not exactly sure if it's going to be a mild winter with very few snow events or it could be a horrendous winter like the last one last year in february. so we like to be prepared having ammo in our storage case." besides stocking up on road salt á langanki says they plan to utilize more alternative chemicals this winter to break down thick ice that can compact on roads during the coldest months of the year. live in rochester annalisa pardo thanks. all this planning and preparation is
