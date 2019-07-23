Speech to Text for Substate baseball finals scores

here's a look at substate final baseball scores. newman catholic is headed to des moines á again in search of a threeápeat after tonight nine to two win over newellá fonda. and saint ansgar's season comes to close in a seven to one loss to south winnishiek. the charles city baseball team travels to xavierácedar rapids tomorrow night at seven o'clock in the substate finals. stick with