Clear

Substate baseball finals scores

Substate baseball finals scores

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Substate baseball finals scores

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here's a look at substate final baseball scores. newman catholic is headed to des moines á again in search of a threeápeat after tonight nine to two win over newellá fonda. and saint ansgar's season comes to close in a seven to one loss to south winnishiek. the charles city baseball team travels to xavierácedar rapids tomorrow night at seven o'clock in the substate finals. stick with
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
High pressure and nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Substate baseball finals scores

Image

Charles City holds off DCG

Image

A new way to tackle homelessness

Image

Repaving the track

Image

Developing story: River City Renaissance Project

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Image

2020 Election Prep

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Electric Scooter Pilot Program

Image

Spreading Smiles at St Marys

Community Events