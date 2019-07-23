Speech to Text for Charles City holds off DCG

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

studio 3 when i talked to charles city head coach á brian bohlen after last week's regional championship á he told me that it was simple fropm that point forward á the comets would be taking it one game at a time. and that started today with dallas center grimes. the fillies got out to an early start á elle nelsen with the fly ball out to left and that would score a run with dácág up three to one going into the seventh. that's where lisabeth fiser stepped up big á the slap goes all the way out to center to get her on board. bottom of the seventh with two outs and bases loaded á kiki connell gets walked walking in a run á and the comets are headed to the semis with a four to three victory. i just knew that i needed to get on because i knew that lydia would place a good bunt or place a good slap and get me around. and i knew that rachel could hit the ball really well and that's exactly what happened. finally there... fifth, sixth, seventh inning... you could see us settle down a little bit and we started working as a team instead of an individual and then the scores started coming. the comets will play north scott tomorrow at 5:30 in the semis. meanwhile