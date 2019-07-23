Speech to Text for A new way to tackle homelessness

rochester continues to grow á so too does it's homeless population. and now one group is taking to art to tackle the issue. but this is far from the first effort. mayor kim norton has made homelessness a top priority from day one of her tenure. even going so far as to create a task force devoted to the issue. rochester police continue to look into ways to keep homeless people safe á while maintaining order in the skyways too. and the salvation army provides spaces to keep the homeless warm in the winter á and cool in the heat. but new tonight á kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out how one group is taking a different approach to addressing homelessness in the med city. she joins us live now á isabella? katie and george... city leaders have been trying to find ways to find the homeless shelter in places other than the skyways and buses. and one family i talked to in rochester say the time is ticking to find that space.xxx these are faces of those homeless in the med city. the landing mn, inc. shared these portraits in an effort to get people to understand the plights of people in need. (nat) this is the arnold family. the family of five á including their father a biálateral amputee á lost everything after a fire engulfed their apartment. "tonight's our last day at the dorothy day. we don't really have anywhere to go." the unpredictabilit y of minnesota weather makes every day a gamble. "being outside in the heat or the cold all day because we don't have anywhere to go." the arnold's are also tasked with warding off taboos. "people look at us weird because we have all our children outside. we didn't ask to be in this situation. we didn't ask to have a fire." dan fifield and his wife á holly á the founders of the landing mn inc. say the arnolds' story is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to understanding the homeless. "we can't judge one another. we just have to stop to see where we're at and where's our next step forward?" that's exactly what melinda arnold wants people to understand as they peer at the sweet and innocent faces of her children. according to the landing's latest numbers á there are currently at least 400 people in rochester facing homelessness. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the landing minnesota inc. helps the homeless by assisting with medical care... seeking housing and supplying necessities after a tragedy. /// today has been nothing short