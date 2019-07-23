Clear

Repaving the track

Now the Historic Preservation Commission is getting involved.

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow a community's efforts to stop the rochester park board from reápaving the track at soldier's field park. a group known as "save the track" wants a softer surface á and now the heritage preservation commission is getting involved. in 2017... soldiers memorial field was designated as a "potential landmark property" á restricting landowners from making changes to the property. since soldiers field is on that list á the board will review the reápaving... potentially making it harder for park leadership to move forward. one attorney and member of save the track says this is great news for their "we're happy about this motion for a couple of reasons. it allows us in the general sense to take a step back and consider what's best for this property from a historical perspective and for our community going forward." the park board will make its next decision regarding the track surface on august 13th. /// over 700á million people in the world do
