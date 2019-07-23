Clear

2020 Election Prep

Rochester is preparing for the election.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Alex Sina

Speech to Text for 2020 Election Prep

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2020 2020 is still months away. but it's going to be a really big year in the world of politics. that's why the city of rochester is already planning to ensure everyone has the opportunity to cast their ballot. anissa hollingshead says they're looking at bigger spaces for early voting á following a large turnout last year. the city is also working on a different á more (convient location to vote early. hollells káiámát news 3 the goal is simple... to ensure voting is easy for so theyre are defient steps we can move towards what we have to consider at this point is what works for this year what are our future plans and try different things to make sure that we're serving the voters as well as we can. one step to make voting easier is to know you're polling place ahead of time. you can head to káiámátádotá com and find this story under local news for ways to find your polling station.///
