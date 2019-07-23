Speech to Text for Electric Scooter Pilot Program

we're continuing our coverage of a new way to get around in downtown rochester... we first told you last night the rochester city council decided in a 5 to 2 vote to implement a pilot program with the company 'lime' to test out electric scooters. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is weighing the costs against its benefits - jeremiah? that's right...that means no more dealing with traffic congestion downtown. it's all apart of destination medical centers transit strategy to provide as many options for commuters to get around. right here are some bikes from nice ride....which was a bike share program that ended last year. now residents can use these bikes to get around for free...but community leaders are hoping an electric scooter will help residents get around town faster. a growing city...struggling with parking. having a parking spot is a privildge. bill rusk now calls rochester home. being downtown is proving to be a headache for rusk. finding a spot that you pay for day in and day out can be really expensive. he made the move from milwaukee...where they had a scooter program to alleviate parking woes. people were using it to get back and forth and it seemed really good for personal mobility. scooters will soon be cruising med-city streets. the city council decided in a 5 to 2 vote to implement a pilot program to test out electric scooters. you can grab your wheels for a dollar plus fifteen cents for every minute you keep it. we don't have enough parking downtown for everyone to bring their single occupancy down this will give them a greater option. the company "lime" is funding the program. city leaders view the scooters as a great option in an expanding city. for rusk...it's a fun way to get to those errands done. a faster more concise way to than using a bicycle. call it a new, way cool option to get around the med-city. this isn't permanent...it's a pilot program and will be available from august 1st to november 30th. all laws apply to the scooters the same as bikes. riders have to use the bike lane to get around. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. after the pilot program ends the city will collect data. they will send out a statement to multiple bike and scooter companies to find the permanent fit for the med-city.