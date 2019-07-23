Speech to Text for Spreading Smiles at St Marys

living in famous med city, hearing about a medical breakthroughs is common...but so is hearing about tragedies. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now at saint marys with what a few people are doing to lessen those struggles today. brooke? xxx ninja warriors-lintro-2 george, today kids who are staying here at saint mary's for dozens of different reasons are getting the chance to step outside on this beautiful day and get their minds off of whatever they were here for in the first place. xxx ninja warriors-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:spreading smiles at saint marys rochester, mn these little athletes are spending their day with some super athletes. little colter just had heart surgery a few days ago-and is taking his first breath of post-op fresh air. ninja warriors-lmpkg-3 "i probably went like 3 days without sleeping and i was stressed like is he okay is the nurse taking care of him? but seeing him running is like a breath of fresh air i guess." ninja warriors-lmpkg-5 and these super athletes who you may have seen in prime time tv, are spending their afternoon spreading smiles wherever they can. ninja warriors-lmpkg-4 "the obsticales that we face on the show are nothing in comparison to what they face in life so if we can come out here and give them a special day so that they can overcome what they're facing, it's a good day." ninja warriors-ltag-2 the super athletes also visited the rooms of patients who weren't able to make it outside today. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. colter's mom says they hope to be headed back home in a couple days. / a