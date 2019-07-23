Speech to Text for Samoyeds in Need of Homes

polls. tonight we're continuing our coverage of an animal neglect case that garnered international attention. samoyed update-vobp-1 samoyed update-stnger-2 in november - the a-s-p-c-a and worth county deputies seized more than 100 samoyed pups from a breeder in manly. the owner - barbara kavars - requested some of the animals be returned to her - but a judge ruled against that...calling the conditions the animals were living in "horrid and filthy." now - despite the humane society of north iowa receiving adoption requests for these dogs from all over the world - we're learning there are still 14 of the dogs left in mason city who need a home. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live now with more - annalise - what can you tell us about these dogs? xxx samoyed update-lintro-2 george - 14 samoyeds from the manly breeder are still here at humane society of north iowa. six of them are puppies under a year old - and the rest are one year old or older. 2 of the dogs that kavars requested to keep were pregnant at the time. some of the puppies here are from the pregnant dogs she was denied of keeping. xxx samoyed update-lmpkg-1 samoyed update-lmpkg-5 director of the humane society of north iowa sybil soukup says she's received hundreds of adoption requests from people interested in these samoyeds... but the challenge is finding the right adopters. nat: bark the humane society of north iowa is requiring that adopters have experience with the samoyed breed. that requirement is both to help the humane society work through the hundreds of applicants - and to help the dogs adjust to living in a home with someone who understands this particular type of dog. samoyed update-lmpkg-7 "samoyeds are very sensitive dogs. they require a lot of 1 on 1 attention. a lot of exercise. playtime, interaction. they need to be kept busy. if you don't give them an activity, they may find an activity to do, samoyed update-lmpkg-6 which you might not want them to do, so there's just a lot of aspects about their breed that people who have had the breed already will know what to expect as these dogs transition from being livestock to pets." samoyed update-ltag-4 if you're interested in adopting one of the older dogs - you need to have another dog in your home. that is not a requirement for the puppies. the humane society also requires any adopters - not just those interested in the samoyeds - spay or neuter all pets they currently own and have them up to date on vaccinations. potential adopters need to come to the facility to meet the dog they're interested in in person. live in mason city annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. barb kavars will have a jury trial for animal neglect charges on september 9th at the worth county courthouse. /