Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7-23

a quieter weather pattern stays in place for most of this week as high pressure remains in place. sunshine will continue as a northwest wind keeps dry conditions in place and seasonal temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s into midweek. temps gradually climb back above normal later this week as a south- southwest breeze develops. this flow will increase moisture and may spawn showers and storms as early as thursday night and friday. the exact timing, strength of the storm system, and if any of these storms will be strong still need to be determined, but will be watched closely. daytime temps will be the warmest on saturday, however, this will be determined on the placement of the boundary which may lead to showers and storms over the weekend. tonight: mostly clear lows: low 60s winds: nw 5-10 mph tomorrow: sunshine highs: low 80s winds: sw 5-10 tomorrow night: mainly clear lows: low 60s winds: s 5-10