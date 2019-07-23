Speech to Text for Nice weather for the Olmsted County Free Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stinger olmsted county free fair-bmintro-3 the olmsted county free fair is underway right now in rochester. from the food - to the carnival rides - animals - and of course - live entertainment - there's a ton to do. i was out there earlier today - finding out how mother nature seems to be on our side this year.xxx olmsted county free fair-pkg-1 olmsted county free fair-pkg-3 "from extreme heat to rain, even severe weather, we have to expect really anything this time of year. and that's why people are so excited it is such a beautiful day out here at the olmsted county fair." olmsted county free fair-pkg-2 "can't even imagine being out here if it was the last weather we had last week." olmsted county free fair-pkg-4 fortunately - this is nothing like last week - when we were dealing with dangerous heat - humidty - rain - and severe storms. olmsted county free fair-pkg-5 "this is a blessing. got a nice breeze, the sun is shining." olmsted county free fair-pkg-7 if you think they're thankful for the nice weather - imagine how grateful the folks are who are cooking up your favorite foods. olmsted county free fair-pkg-6 "it gets very hot back here, last week we were at a fair where the heat index was 119, our trailer inside was like 135." olmsted county free fair-pkg-8 so this is a welcome change. olmsted county free fair-pkg-9 "i am going to appreciate this week here because the temperature is gonna be high 70's low 80's so it's going to be beautiful for everybody and also for me in here." olmsted county free fair-pkg-10 and with good weather - comes good fair attendance. "i will not do anything to jinx it, we are looking like we're going to have almost as close to a perfect week as we can." but you can't make everybody happy. olmsted county free fair-pkg-11 "yeah i like it a little cooler though." / grace who you saw there likes the cooler weather because she participates in the horse events - so cooler is more comfortable for the animals. some other attractions at the fair - the carnival opens in less than an hour at five o'clock. and there's always the miracle of birth center - where you can see lots of adorbale baby animals - and maybe even witness a birth. / team coverage fair-vo-1 and you can count on kimt news three for team coverage of the olmsted county free fair. on thursday and friday - we'll be broadcasting live from the fair for our four - five - and six o'clock newscasts. a bunch of us from the team will be there - so stop by and say hi if you're out there. /