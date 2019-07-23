Speech to Text for Rochester's new addition to the force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight - k-9 officers. they play a valuable role in the communities they serve. take a look at this... bomb dog-vobp-1 bomb dog-stngr-2 freeborn county k-9 "stalker's" take down skills on full display. from catching perps to sniffing out drugs and bombs - four- legged enforcers like stalker offer vital skills to local law enforcement agencies. 3 k-9's currently serve the olmsted county sheriff's office...and now a new furry face is joining the ranks. kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live now. annalise - how is the k-9 named hulk standing out from the rest? xxx bomb dog-lintro-3 katie - for the first time - the olmsted county sheriff's office is adopting a puppy to be trained as a single purpose explosive detection dog. bomb dog-lintro-2 he'll also be the first single purpose k9... meaning his only duty is to sniff out explosives. the adoption was made final here at paws and claws humane society in rochester. xxx bomb dog-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line:k9 hulk finds "furever" home rochester, mn nat: k9 hulk is an almost 10 week old lab - plott hound mix. when the olmsted county sheriff's office began thinking about adding a new dog to the k9 team - the crew came up with the idea of adoption. deputy corry retzer is hulk's partner. when the puppy is about 10 months old - he'll begin explosive detection training. in the meantime - k9 hulk and deputy retzer are going to work on the basics. bomb dog-lmpkg-3 "he's gonna be a lot of fun. k9 training starts when we get home so we'll start with potty training." bomb dog-ltag-2 on kimt news 3 at 6 - i'll tell you what qualities hulk has that the sheriff's office thinks makes him good for the job... and when you can expect to see him out on duty. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. hulk's mom cassie was rescued from a high-kill shelter in texas. while hulk and his littermates are all spoken for - cassie is still waiting for her forever home.