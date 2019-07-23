Speech to Text for City Council approves Lime Scooters in Rochester

there's a new type of public transportatio n coming to rochester. the council voted 5 to 2 to bring a " scooter pilot program" to town. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo joins us downtown for what we can expect and when. tyler, arielle, starting august first you're going to see a different kind of vehicle in the bike and traffic lanes... and that's scooters. starting august first, people in rochester will be able to rent their own electric scooters. the scooters will be left on sidewalks around rochester and will be available up to november 30th. people can use an app to borrow a scooter for short distances, then just park it, 'outáofátheá way' on a sidewalk. they will be treated like bikes... meaning people will ride them in the bike and traffic lanes, not on sidewalks. over the winter, the city will go over data with the company bringing the wheels to town, 'lime' and figure out if it's something to keep for the long run... and others who have ridden them in other cities are excited for the new addition.xxx "they're just so much fun! i don't really use them to run around town because i have a car but i love to go from one end of town to the other." there will be representative s from lime in rochester to handle any issues that could arise with the scooters. live in rochester... annalisa pardo the city hopes that by bringing the new scooters, it will encourage more people to move around outside of cars