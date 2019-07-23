Speech to Text for Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this tuesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... high pressure remains firmly in control for our tuesday and will last through most of the week bringing abundant sunshine and very dry air. we'll be a tad warmer than we were on monday with highs climbing back into the lower 80s today and steadily warming into the weekend. humidity remains low but will follow temps by rising slowly as the high pressure retreats eastward by the weekend. this will also bring a chance for returning showers and storms with most of the activity aiming for the latter half of the weekend and in to the next work week. highs will crank into the upper 80s on saturday, which will be the warmest day of the week. we'll keep an eye on the storm threats this weekend, and if severe weather is possible. today: mostly sunny highs: near 80 winds: nnw 5á10 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: near 60 thanks sara.