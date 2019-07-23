Clear
BREAKING NEWS Search underway for man who escaped from Freeborn County Jail Full Story

Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 7:12 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 7:12 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this tuesday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... high pressure remains firmly in control for our tuesday and will last through most of the week bringing abundant sunshine and very dry air. we'll be a tad warmer than we were on monday with highs climbing back into the lower 80s today and steadily warming into the weekend. humidity remains low but will follow temps by rising slowly as the high pressure retreats eastward by the weekend. this will also bring a chance for returning showers and storms with most of the activity aiming for the latter half of the weekend and in to the next work week. highs will crank into the upper 80s on saturday, which will be the warmest day of the week. we'll keep an eye on the storm threats this weekend, and if severe weather is possible. today: mostly sunny highs: near 80 winds: nnw 5á10 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: near 60 thanks sara.
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Council approves Lime Scooters in Rochester

Image

Tracking More Sunshine and Near Normal Temps

Image

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Alta-Aurelia

Image

A hidden gem in the Med City

Image

Albert Lea chooses a new city manager

Image

Deadly force task force

Image

Getting animals ready for the fair

Image

Mohawk Square: may take a year for repairs

Image

Mohawk square update

Community Events