Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Saint Ansgar defeats North Butler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

oneá30./// meanwhile á baseball teams across iowa were hungry to clinch a bid to the state tournament. the only thing standing in the way of saint ansgar being one step closer was satuday's storm. the game was suspended in the top of the second inning. collin kramer was a force on the mound á he sits down a bearcat here and we change sides. then ryan cole with the hard hit grounder á making the short stop dig for it á that scores a run and he is safe at first. but the bearcats rally back á kane allision hits this one over the second baseman's head and it's a six to five game. but the saints were too much á taking the 13 to five win á they'll play south winnishiek tomorrow in decorah./// and here's a look at some district final baseball scores. charles city holds off waverlyáshell rock seven to three. they'll play at zavierácedar rapids on wednesday at seven o'clock. and mason city's season comes to a close with a nine to two
